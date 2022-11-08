Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Update Release Notes (08.11.2022)

Playground Games hat das Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Update zur Verfügung gestellt. Das Update bereitet das Spiel auf die nahende Serie 14 vor, die am 10. November 2022 um 15:30 Uhr beginnt. Es erweitert das Rennspiel um die neue Horizon Story „Donut Media“, acht neue Auszeichnungen, Donut Media Kleidung, Emotes, ForzaLink-Phrasen und Sammelobjekte. Enthalten sind zudem 21 Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits.
Die PC-Version von Forza Horizon 5 erhält eine Reihe neuer Verbesserungen. Darunter Nvidia DLSS und DLAA, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 und verbessertes DirectX Raytracing. Weitere Informationen zu Update und Serie gibt es in dieser News.
Spielt ihr die Steam-Version von Forza Horizon 5 und habt das Donut Media-Update bereits installiert, solltet ihr sicherstellen, die aktuelle Spielversion zu haben. Bei der Steam-Version gab es nach Installation des Donut Media-Updates Probleme und das Spiel ließ sich nicht mehr starten. Ein weiterer Update behebt dieses Problem laut dem Forza Support.
Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Update Release Notes (08. November 2022)
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.527.960.0
- Xbox Series: 3.527.960.0
- PC: 3.527.960.0
- Steam: 1.527.960.0
New Features
- Horizon Story „Donut Media @ Horizon“ featuring the „Donut Media Test Track“
- 8 Accolades
- Donut Media clothing items, emotes, ForzaLink, and collectible
Unlockable Cars
- New To Forza
- 2020 Lynk&Co #62 Cyan Racing 03
- Returning To Forza
- 1965 Morris Mini-Traveller
- 1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
- 1953 Morris Minor Series II Traveler
Car Customization
- 21 New Rocket Bunny Widebody Kits:
- 1997 BMW M3
- 2005 BMW M3
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 2003 Honda S2000
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1997 Mazda RX-7 (features 2 Rocket Bunny widebody kits)
- 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
- 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K’s
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K’s
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K’s Aero
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
- 2013 Subaru BRZ
- 2013 Toyota 86
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI 16v Mk2
- 2014 Volkswagen Golf R
PC Improvements
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2
- Enhanced DirectX Raytracing
- Includes two new presets „Ultra“ and „Extreme“ which render reflections for the player’s car in Free Roam, Races, and Drivatar reflections in Photo Mode
- NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution
- NVIDIA DLAA
- 3DRap Hand Controller HC1 compatibility
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue where players were systematically getting prompted to set a route in the world map for Horizon Origins story
- Fixed an issue where „Car Type“ sorting was not displaying in alphabetical order
- General improvements to ASL and BSL for various Story missions
- General improvements to localized VOs in Horizon Stories
- General performance and stability fixes
- Fixed an issue where big hats were not visible in some cabriolets while in free roam
- Fixed an issue with the Tankito Doritos outfit where the hat was missing the brand logo
- Fixed an issue where the microphone was missing from the Karaoke emote
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 2020 Toyota Supra GR where all engine check lights were active at the same time
EventLab
- Improvements to the Props memory budget UI showing incorrect values upon re-editing a custom blueprint
PC
- Fixed an issue where Steering Wheels input mapping layout was changing to default after restarting the client
- Fixed an issue with 40xx Series NVIDIA GPUs where default graphic preset was set as „Low“ instead of „Extreme“
