Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet – Popcorn und Laybrinth im Owner Shop

Norimaki und Machhiato haben den Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet Owner Shop verlassen und den Regalplatz für die Sets Popcorn und Labyrinth geräumt. Die beiden Kollektionen stehen dort bis zum 25. September 2019 zur Verfügung.

Ein Swimsuit aus dem Set Popcorn kostet 400.000 Zack Dollar oder 8 Premium Tickets. Der Gesamtpreis liegt bei 72 Tickets. Damit sind die Swimsuits für den Owner Shop vergleichsweise günstig. Die meisten Specials kosten deutlich mehr. So wie Labyrinth. Ein solcher Swimsuit kostet 800.000 Zack Dollar oder 16 Premium Tickets. Das gesamte Sets kostet 144 Tickets.

Die Charaktere haben folgende Präferenzen:

Popcorn

Popcorn A: Kasumi und Helena „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn B: Ayane „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn C: Honoka „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn D: Momiji „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn E: Hitomi und Marie Rose „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn F: Kokoro „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn G: Kasumi „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn H: Nyotengu „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Popcorn I: Marie Rose „Likes it“, alle anderen Charaktere „Indifferent“

Labyrinth

Labyrinth A: Nyotengu „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth B: Helena „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth C: Momiji „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth D: Leifang, Hitomi und Marie Rose „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth E: Kasumi „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth F: Momiji und Nyotengu „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth G: Ayane „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth H: Kokoro, Leifang und Honoka „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Labyrinth I: Helena „Indifferent“, alle anderen Charaktere „Dislikes It“

Das Beitragsbild zeigt Leifang in Popcorn I. Unten seht ihr Ayane in Popcorn B, Misaki in Labyrinth E und Kasumi in Popcorn G.

Quelle: Eigene Recherche

Bildquelle: Eigene Screenshots aus dem Spiel Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet