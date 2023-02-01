Forza Horizon 5: Updatenotes 31. Januar 2023

Das Forza Horizon 5 Serie 17 Update steht zur Verfügung. Serie 17 wird den Namen „Japanese Automotive“ tragen und am 02. Februar 2023 um 15:30 Uhr starten. Um die Serie spielen zu können, ist die Installation des Updates Voraussetzung.
Viele Überraschungen bietet die Liste mit Updatenotes nicht. Bereits im Vorfeld wurde die Serie vorgestellt. Neben den genannten Neuerungen und Änderungen gibt es in der Liste kaum Ergänzungen. Neu hinzugekommen ist ein Fix für den 2021 Lamborghini Siàn Roadster. Bei diesem wurde ein Fehler behoben, durch den in der Cockpitansicht der achte Gang angezeigt wurde, wenn er sich im siebenten Gang befand.
Series 17 “Japanese Automotive” Release Notes
New Features
- „Car Park“ Event Lab Prop Pack introducing 57 new props with certain pieces featuring the Snapping functionality and a selection of colors
- Lucky Cat Collectible in the Winter “Dry” season
- Evolving World Japanese Stone Lantern
- „Catch Me If You Canyon“ Showcase Remix: „A Twist of Freight“
- 1 Japanese Automotive Accolade
Unlockable Cars
- New To Forza
- 2023 Nissan Z
- 1965 Toyota Sports 800
- Returning To Forza
- 1995 Toyota MR2 GT
- 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR4
Car Customization
23 New To Forza Japanese Branded Car Rims:
5Zigen
- 5ZR Copse
- Becketts MK6
- D-Force RSX-6
- FireballRR
- Heidfeld
- Heidfeld Mesh
- Hyper 5ZR
- ProRacer Z1
- ProRacer ZR5-F
- Sports Engine SC3000
Advan
- AVS Model 6
- RCIII
- RG-D2
- RS-DF
- RSII
- RZ-F2
- Super Advan SA3R
- TC-4
Enkei
- TM7
- TS-10
- TSV
- VR5
Gram Lights
- 57BNA
PC Improvements
- Added visual preset support for Intel ARC Series GPUs
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed an issue with Horizon Promo List where an incorrect version of the Mercedes-AMG One was displayed
- Fixed an issue where some veteran players were receiving Barn Find Gift meant to be delivered to new players
- General performance and stability fixes
Cars
- Fixed an issue with the 1992 Honda NSX-R where livery was misaligned when the Rocket Bunny wide body kit was applied
- Fixed an issue with 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R rear license plate which was blacked out when Rocket Bunny wide body kit was applied
- Fixed an issue with the 2003 Nissan Z Fairlady where diver hands were not holding the steering wheel correctly
- Fixed an issue with the 2005 BMW E46 M3 where the roll cage was not visible when applying the Rocket Bunny wide body kit
- Fixed an issue with the 2005 Subaru WRX STi Front Forza Street and Race bumpers which were appearing to be each other
- Fixed an issue with the 2021 Lamborghini Siàn Roadster where the cockpit display was showing an 8th gear while being in 7th
Quelle: Forza.net; abgerufen am 01. Februar 2023, 08:24 Uhr
Bildquelle: Playground Games