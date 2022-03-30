PlayStation Plus April 2022 Line-up mit SpongeBob und Sly the Spire

Sony hat die PlayStation Plus Spiele für April 2022 angekündigt. Diese sind dieses Mal wenig überraschend, da es im Vorfeld einen Leak gab, der sich nun bestätigt hat. Verfügbar sind die kommenden PlayStation Plus-Spiele ab dem 05. April 2022. Auf die folgenden Games dürft ihr euch freuen.

PlayStation Plus April 2022 Line-up

Hood: Outlaws & Legends ; PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5

; PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated ; PlayStation 4

; PlayStation 4 Slay the Spire; PlayStation 4

Bis zum 04. April könnt ihr euch noch die März-Spiele abholen. Das März Line-up umfasst Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner (nur PlayStation 5) und Ghost of Tsuhsima: Legends. Legends ist der Multiplayer von Ghost of Tsushima, die Story ist nicht enthalten.

Habt ihr ein PlayStation Plus Abo, habt ihr bis zum 11. Mai zudem noch die Gelegenheit, Persona 5 über die PS Plus Collection herunterzuladen. An diesem Tag verlässt das Rollenspiel die Sammlung. Fügt ihr es im Vorfeld eurer Bibliothek hinzu, könnt ihr es auch über diesen Tag hinaus nutzen, sofern ihr ein aktives Plus Abo habt.

Quelle: PlayStation Pressemitteilungvom 30. März 2022

