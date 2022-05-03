Xbox Game Pass Mai Neuzugänge angekündigt

Neuer Monat, neue Spiele für den Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft hat einen Schwung Neuzugänge für das Abo angekündigt. Habt ihr eines, könnt ihr damit demnächst die folgenden Spiele zocken:

Loot River ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab sofort verfügbar

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab sofort verfügbar Trek to Yomi ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 05. Mai 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 05. Mai 2022 Citizen Sleeper ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 05. Mai 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 05. Mai 2022 Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Mai 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Mai 2022 Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Mai 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Mai 2022 This War of Mine: Final Cut ; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Mai 2022

; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 10. Mai 2022 NHL 22; Konsole; ab 12. Mai 2022

Am 10. Mai 2022 verlässt das Spiel Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Cloud und Konsole) den Xbox Game Pass. Am 15. Mai müsst ihr euch zudem von folgenden Games verabschieden:

Enter the Gungeon ; Cloud, Konsole und PC

; Cloud, Konsole und PC Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster ; Konsole und PC

; Konsole und PC Remnant: From the Ashes ; Cloud, Konsole und PC

; Cloud, Konsole und PC Steep ; Cloud und Konsole

; Cloud und Konsole The Catch: Carp and Coarse ; Cloud, Konsole und PC

; Cloud, Konsole und PC The Wild at Heart; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Quelle: Microsoft Pressemitteilung vom 03. Mai 2022

Bildquelle: 11 bit studios