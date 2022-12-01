Xbox Game Pass Spiele für die erste Dezemberhälfte angekündigt

Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende und Weihnachten steht vor der Tür. Falls ihr zwischen Plätzchen, Weihnachtsdeko und Geschenkejagd dennoch Zeit für Games findet, dürft ihr euch auf eine Reihe Neuzugänge im Xbox Game Pass freuen. Was euch in der ersten Monatshälfte erwartet, hat Microsoft heute angekündigt.
Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge Dezember 2022 erste Monatshälfte
- Eastward; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab heute verfügbar
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab heute verfügbar
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service; PC; ab heute verfügbar
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 06. Dezember verfügbar
- Hello Neighbor 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 06. Dezember verfügbar
- Chained Echoes; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 08. Dezember 2022
- Metal: Hellsinger; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 08. Dezember 2022
- High on Life; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 13. Dezember 2022
- Potion Craft; Konsole und PC; ab 13. Dezember 2022
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 15. Dezember 2022
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 15. Dezember 2022
Wie üblich gibt es neben den Neuzugängen auch eine Reihe von Spielen, die demnächst nicht mehr über den Xbox Game Pass spielbar sein werden. Welche dies sind, könnt ihr der unten stehenden Liste entnehmen.
Xbox Game Pass Spiele die am 15. Dezember 2022 das Abo verlassen
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Breathedge; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Firewatch; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Lake; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Neoverse; Cloud und Konsole
- Race with Ryan; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth; Cloud, Konsole und PC
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour; Konsole
- Transformers: Battlegrounds; Cloud, Konsole und PC
Quelle: Xbox Pressemitteilung vom 01 Dezember 2022
Bildquelle: PR Hound, Matthias Linda