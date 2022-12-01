chained_echoes_keyart

Xbox Game Pass Spiele für die erste Dezemberhälfte angekündigt

totallygamergirl 1. Dezember 2022 News Schreib was dazu

Das Jahr neigt sich dem Ende und Weihnachten steht vor der Tür. Falls ihr zwischen Plätzchen, Weihnachtsdeko und Geschenkejagd dennoch Zeit für Games findet, dürft ihr euch auf eine Reihe Neuzugänge im Xbox Game Pass freuen. Was euch in der ersten Monatshälfte erwartet, hat Microsoft heute angekündigt.

Xbox Game Pass Neuzugänge Dezember 2022 erste Monatshälfte

  • Eastward; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab heute verfügbar
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab heute verfügbar
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service; PC; ab heute verfügbar
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 06. Dezember verfügbar
  • Hello Neighbor 2; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 06. Dezember verfügbar
  • Chained Echoes; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 08. Dezember 2022
  • Metal: Hellsinger; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 08. Dezember 2022
  • High on Life; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 13. Dezember 2022
  • Potion Craft; Konsole und PC; ab 13. Dezember 2022
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 15. Dezember 2022
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan; Cloud, Konsole und PC; ab 15. Dezember 2022

Wie üblich gibt es neben den Neuzugängen auch eine Reihe von Spielen, die demnächst nicht mehr über den Xbox Game Pass spielbar sein werden. Welche dies sind, könnt ihr der unten stehenden Liste entnehmen.

Xbox Game Pass Spiele die am 15. Dezember 2022 das Abo verlassen

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Breathedge; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Firewatch; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Lake; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Neoverse; Cloud und Konsole
  • Race with Ryan; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth; Cloud, Konsole und PC
  • Rory McIlroy PGA Tour; Konsole
  • Transformers: Battlegrounds; Cloud, Konsole und PC

Quelle: Xbox Pressemitteilung vom 01 Dezember 2022

Bildquelle: PR Hound, Matthias Linda

Unterstütze meine Arbeit über ko-fi.com
  Push-Meldungen aktivieren

Tags

Siehe auch

A Plague Tale: Requiem Key Art mit Logo

Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge für die erste Oktoberhälfte

Kaum fängt der Oktober an, hat Microsoft schon die Xbox Game Pass Spiele für die …

grounded

Xbox Game Pass: Neuzugänge für die zweite Septemberhälfte

Der Monat September neigt sich seinem Ende zu. Nichtsdestotrotz gibt es in den kommenden Tagen …

Kommentare Abonnieren
Benachrichtige mich zu:
guest
0 Kommentare
Inline Feedbacks
Alle Kommentare ansehen
Kontakt | Datenschutz | Impressum
Copyright © 2022 totallygamergirl Alle Rechte vorbehalten.