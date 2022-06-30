PlayStation Plus im Juli mit Crash und Man of Medan

Sony hat die monatlichen PlayStation Plus Spiele für Juli angekündigt. Verfügbar sind diese vom 05. Juli 2022 bis zum 01. August 2022. Habt ihr ein PS Plus-Abo, könnt ihr in dem genannten Zeitraum die Spiele Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan und Arcadegeddon in eure Spielebibliothek aufnehmen.

Die Spiele Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time und Arcadegeddon wird es für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 5 geben. The Dark Pictures: Anthology: Man of Medan für PlayStation 4. Bis zum 04. Juli könnt ihr noch die Juni PlayStation Plus Games eurer Bibliothek hinzufügen: God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker und Nickeloden All-Star Brawl.

Quelle: PlayStation Pressemitteilung vom 29. Juli 2022

Bildquelle: Bandai Namco