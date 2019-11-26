Stardew Valley 1.4 Update ist da

Farmer und Farmerinnen aufgepasst. Das Stardew Valley 1.4 Update ist raus. Zumindest für PC (GOG und Steam), Mac und Linux. Mit dem kostenlosen Update erhaltet ihr unter anderem neue Inhalte, Features und Verbesserungen. So gibt es etwa ein neues Mysterium, welches Spieler im Endgame begegnet. Neue Herzevents verleihen den Charakteren noch mehr Tiefe. In Fischteichen könnt ihr Fische aufziehen. Einige produzieren sogar Dinge für euch.

Für Multiplayerfans ist die neue Karte „Four Corners“ interessant. Diese soll perfekt für die neue Multiplayer„separate money option“ sein. Ebenfalls neu sind über 60 Items, 24 Frisuren und zahlreiche Kleidungsstücke. In der Mine gibt es zwei neue Monster und zwei frische alternative Level. Was sonst noch neu, verbessert und überarbeitet ist, erfahrt ihr in den Patchnotes unten.

Stardew Valley 1.4 Update Patchnotes

Da die Patchnotes sehr umfangreich sind, habe ich sie mit Blick auf Nutzer von Mobilgeräten in eine Box gepackt. Öffnet diese, um die Notes zu sehen.

New content and features Added movie theater unlocked in late game, with related content and features.

Added 14-heart events for every spouse.

Added new events and dialogue (including a new heart event for Caroline).

Added clothing items equipped on the player (replaces former clothing appearance options).

Added clothes tailoring and dyeing.

Added 24 new hair styles, including bald heads.

Added Four Corners farm map (meant for co-op, divides the land into four areas with their own perks).

Added Fish Ponds to breed fish and produce items.

Added new items: 181 shirts; 35 hats; 14 pants (including dresses, skirts, and shorts); 2 boots; 38 decorative items obtained in various ways (e.g. new events); 17 new flooring options; 2 new Secret Notes; two fish: Flounder and Midnight Carp; Artifact Troves (can be broken open by Clint to yield artifacts); Caviar, Roe, and Aged Roe; Dark Sword; Deluxe Scarecrow (given when you collect all rarecrows, has double the radius); Dinosaur Mayonnaise (processed from Dinosaur Eggs); Golden Scythe; Mini-Jukebox (place anywhere on the farm or in farm buildings to play previously-heard music); Mini-Fridges (place inside to extend your fridge capacity); Rice crop; Seafoam Pudding (fishing level 9 cooking recipe); Shrimp Cocktail (recipe learned from the Queen of Sauce episode on Winter 25 Y2); Squid Ink; Sunflower Honey (produced by beehouses); Tea bushes, Tea Leaves and Green Tea; Training Rod (easier fishing but only catches common fish); Tree Fertilizer (non-fruit trees grow more quickly); Warp Totem: Desert; Wilted Bouquet (crafted from a Bouquet), which lets you break up with NPCs you’re dating; Workbench (lets you craft with ingredients in adjacent chests); Wood Chipper (breaks hardwood and driftwood into wood).

Added new mine content: a quarry mineshaft dungeon with new Haunted Skull and Sludge monsters, and a Golden Scythe; prehistoric floors in the Skull Cavern with a new Pepper Rex monster; rare alternative levels in the 1–120 mines after unlocking the quarry similar to the quarry mineshaft dungeon.

Added shed upgrade (doubles the interior size).

Added cat/dog breeds selectable from the new-character customisation menu or Shrine of Illusion.

Added Krobus as a potential roommate if you’re unmarried.

Added a desert trader that sells new items.

Added Trash Bear to clean up trash around town in year 3+.

Added 4 new monster eradication goals & prizes.

Added 4 new museum reward levels (for donating 35, 70, 80, and 90 items).

Added trash can upgrades purchasable from Clint (gives 15-60% of trashed items’ value as money).

Added a new sun room in Pierre and Caroline’s house.

Added the ability to perform various emotes through a new menu (default key is ‘Y’).

Added a new farm building: Desert Obelisk.

Added winter flooring sprites.

Added hidden subplot if you’ve turned children into doves. (Spoilers: check the television on Fall 26, then visit the Witch’s Hut for a recurring effect and fish on the Four Corners farm for a one-time effect.)

Added experimental support for letting farmhands move buildings. Use the /movebuildingpermission command to toggle between on (farmhands can move any building), owned (they can move their own cabins or buildings they’ve built themselves), or off (default).

Added a new trash bin in front of JojaMart.

Added map export feature (except on 32-bit Linux), accessed via a button in the options menu or the /mapscreenshot chat command. Screenshots are saved in the appdata folder; click a button in the options screen to open it. When using the command, you can optionally specify a filename and percentage size like /mapscreenshot test 25.

Added VSync option. Disabling VSync may improve overall framerate at the expense of frame rate stability.

Added an NPC profile accessed through the social tab (tracks birthdays, their liked/disliked gifts as you discover them in-game, etc).

Added ‘advanced crafting info’ option which shows more info on the crafting menu (including number of times crafted and the number of each ingredient available).

Added OST files for new music tracks.

Added new easter egg on the title screen.

Junimo Kart has been completely redone and is now actually fun.

Dressers can now be used to store clothing, hats, shoes, and rings.

When you catch a silver or gold-quality fish, a ‘perfect’ catch now increases the quality by one. (This is the only way to get iridium-quality fish.)

You can now put hats on your children (once they can walk).

You can now play Elliott’s piano.

You can now put gemstones in Junimo huts to affect the color of new Junimos.

Divorced spouses no longer attend your wedding.

Divorced spouses no longer treat their exes normally during Festivals.

Auto-Grabbers now work in the coop too.

Successfully parrying a slime attack now prevents the “slimed” debuff.

Seaweed can now be foraged along the bottom shore of the tidal pool beach.

The adventurer’s guild now sells any boots you already found in mine chests.

You can no longer load saves created in a newer version of the game than you have. (This will only affect future versions of the game.) Multiplayer changes Added optional separate money in multiplayer.

Added support for private chat messages.

Added more multiplayer “server messages”.

Added a /ping chat command which prints the current ping to the host (for farmhands) or to each farmhand (for the host).

Added a /kick <farmer name> chat command.

Added /ban and /unban chat commands. Bans are per-farm, and the command can be called with a farmer name, user ID, or IP address. in all cases it will ban the user, not the farmhand character.

Added multiplayer synchronization for… daily luck; bulletin board quests (in most cases); trains; lightning bolts; mine fog events; lost book collection; merchants’ limited stock; drum/flute blocks; adjustments to the fishing bobber’s position while it’s midair; the animation when a player has a fish on the line.

When creating a new multiplayer form, the Starting Cabins option now defaults to 1 instead of None.

Each player now has a separate mailbox and spouse porch area.

Each player can now build a separate cellar.

When a player drops an item in multiplayer, other nearby players now have priority for picking it up.

You can now see other players’ scores during certain festivals in Multiplayer.

Quests in multiplayer now set difficulty based on the highest-level player.

In the Skull Cavern, mine shafts now drop players to the same level in multiplayer.

In multiplayer, many random checks now use the team’s average luck instead of only the host’s luck.

If connecting to a multiplayer server fails, the game will now retry internally before giving up.

The reward for completing the Bulletin Board bundle is now applied to all players in multiplayer.

Moving a Shipping Bin no longer leaves behind its lid for other players on a multiplayer farm. Quality of life changes Added ability to rearrange the museum artifacts (without donating a new one).

Added ability to reread received letters anytime via the collections tab.

Added ability to rotate the toolbar (using Tab and Ctrl+Tab by default).

Added ability to fill existing stacks in a chest from your inventory.

Added notification when a tool being upgraded is ready.

Added tabs to the Catalogue and Furniture Catalogue.

Added current Qi coin balance to Calico Jack minigame UI.

Added support on Linux for pasting invite codes via an onscreen button (requires xclip).

Added upcoming weddings to in-game calendar.

All events should now be skippable.

Gates can now be attached to one piece of fencing (instead of needing fences on both sides), which allows for double-width gates.

The hallway to the spouse’s room in a two-story farmhouse now matches the bedroom flooring.

Changed interaction cursor when pointing at farm animals you haven’t pet today.

Giving datable NPCs a gift no longer makes your spouse jealous unless you’re currently dating them.

You can now construct/move farm buildings onto tilled dirt and tree seeds.

Trying to construct/move farm buildings onto an animal now poke them out of the way.

Collapsing in the mine no longer makes you forget levels.

After collapsing in the mines and losing items, a list of lost items is now shown and you can pay Marlon to recover one of them.

You can now remove horse hats (by interacting with the horse while holding another hat).

You can now trash copper pans and slingshots.

You can now buy copper pans from Willy’s shop after receiving the first one.

You can now stack craftable items in inventories (like kegs or furnaces).

You can now attach baits, tackles, etc. to your fishing rods directly from a treasure chest.

You can now shift-click items to move them out of the toolbar.

You can now hold down the interact button without retriggering the eat item prompt. That lets players quickly refill rows of kegs/preserves jars without being interrupted by the prompt.

You can now go to sleep while holding an item.

You can now pause Junimo Kart by pressing Enter or P.

You can now play Junimo Kart entirely with the keyboard.

Made it easier to collect milk/wool from farm animals. Animals now have a larger hitbox, and using shears/pail while facing multiple animals now finds the best match instead of the first one.

Interacting with a Mill that only has one type of item in it now automatically collects the item instead of opening a chest menu.

Pointing at an inventory item needed for a bundle now makes the Junimo bundle button pulsate.

Pointing at an item to sell in the shop menus now shows the “Gunther can tell you more” text if the item hasn’t been donated yet.

Mushroom tree sprouts are now distinguishable from other trees.

Wild Bait now provides a chance to catch two fish at once.

Pets no longer spawn in positions that block the farmhouse door or corridors.

When exiting a Junimo bundle menu, the cursor highlights the bundle that was exited.

Farm animals standing on crops no longer prevent the crop from being harvested.

A message now appears when fruit tree growth is prevented by a surrounding obstruction.

When an NPC walks over a chest, it will now dump its contents out instead of destroying them.

When viewing a bundle, inventory items for completed slots are now grayed out.

Jumping down a mineshaft just above level 100 will no longer drop you below level 100 in the Skull Cavern.

Players can now “push” through NPCs at festivals, to avoid getting trapped in some cases.

Queen of Sauce reruns will now choose an already-aired recipe that a player doesn’t know.

The animation played when finding a new lost book is now only played once per player.

Unclaimed bundle rewards can now be picked up from a Junimo bag in the Community Center.

Wild tree seeds can now be placed in any diggable tile outside of the farm without needing to hoe it first.

When you dismiss the map by clicking on it, you’re now returned to the previous menu tab (if any).

Wilted trellis crops no longer block movement.

The Hat Mouse now sells hats you’ve won in festival competitions.

Moving the cursor over a crab pot while holding the action button no longer picks it up.

Moving the cursor over a farm animal while holding the action button no longer opens the inspection menu (so it’s easier to pet animals).

Improved the ‘Organize Inventory’ logic. Now properly handles empty spaces on Linux, and sorts stacks from highest to lowest quantity.

Changed processing time of tapped mushroom trees so that they’re harvestable in the morning (instead of midway through the day).

Obelisks now have a 3×2 footprint instead of 3×3. (Their sprites are unaffected.)

Dropping an item when collecting rewards from Gunther now throws the item downwards instead of upwards, to prevent players without magnet rings from dropping items into out-of-reach positions. Balance changes Fruit trees no longer need the surrounding tiles to be empty to increase in quality once fully grown.

Fruit trees are no longer blocked from growing by non-colliding objects (notably artifact spots).

Mushroom trees no longer drop wood (and debris chunks are now white instead of brown).

You can now increase friendship by talking with NPCs at festivals.

Trains now drop more items.

Some items no longer appear in random shop stocks: void eggs, void mayonnaise, and sweet gem berries.

The quarry now spawns oak & maple trees.

Charcoal kilns now require 2 copper bars (instead of a gold bar).

Cheese now sells for more.

Cloth now drops more often from mummies.

Dressers now cost more.

Looms can now produce multiple cloths when higher-quality items are input.

Pancakes can no longer be bought from Krobus before winter Y1.

Sturdy Ring is now easier to craft.

Journey of the Prairie King has been rebalanced.

Calico Jack and slot machines in the casino now statistically favor the player. (Previously the player was more likely to lose.)

The Forester profession now causes 25% more wood to drop from trees/stumps/logs, instead of raising the value of wood by 50%.

Speed-Gro and Retaining Soil can now be applied to crops anytime.

Basic and Quality Fertilizers can be applied to seeds (but can’t be applied once a seed has sprouted).

Rebalanced the frequency that secret notes are dropped.

Fishing tackle now sells for less once damaged, depending on its remaining durability.

Sweet Gem Berry can no longer be bought from the traveling cart (you can only buy the seeds).

Bean Hotpot now grants max energy +30 and magnetism +32, instead of showing “max energy +2” but granting nothing.

Spring Onions quality is now determined at the start of the day.

The Legend can now only be caught once.

Made bottom edge of fishing bobber bar slightly more generous.

The effect of fishing level on fish size no longer caps at 10.

Debris now respawns at the start of spring in Cindersap Forest, town, and the Railroad.

Reduced cases of items splashing into water when they’re visually on dry land.

Lightning rods are now always harvestable immediately the day after being struck.

Wheat now has a 40% chance to also drop hay on harvest.

Wild Bait can now be obtained from fishing treasure chests if you know the crafting recipe. Improved controller support Added an on-screen keyboard to type into chat or text fields using the controller.

Added ability to stow an item when playing with the controller, freeing up your hands to interact with NPCs without accidentally gifting them items.

Added a left/right bumper hotkey in inventory menus. when the new ‘add to existing stacks’ button is available, pressing the hotkey will automatically snap to that button for easier inventory consolidation.

You can now highlight the list of required items in the Junimo bundle screen while using a controller, so you can see a tooltip with the item’s description.

Improved controller navigation/use in… the museum donation screen; the Load Game and Join/Host Coop Game menus; the bundle screen (no longer need to scroll all the way to the right to access the second row); chest and item grab screens; crafting menu.

Improved switching between keyboard/mouse and controller mode. For example, having a controller plugged in no longer snaps mouse input to buttons.

Improved placement logic with a controller (planting seeds, placing furniture, etc).

You can now direct your fishing casts with a controller.

The buffs display tooltip is now hidden if the mouse cursor isn’t visible.

Fixed cursor snapping to upper-left item when clicking the organize items buttons on the controller.

Fixed D-Pad not correctly selecting dialogue options.

Fixed an issue making the animal pregnancy disable option unselectable with a controller.

Fixed navigation of the languages menu using a controller.

Fixed an issue where rearranging artifacts in the museum didn’t work with controller-style menus.

Fixed various issues related to selecting dialogue choices with a controller.

Fixed being able to move the cursor on the shipment screen after the screen is dismissed with the OK button on a controller.

Fixed cursor slightly misaligned on the skills screen when you first enter it using a controller.

Fixed various issues related to the display of the cursor in the level up screens with a controller.

Fixed some issues with controller navigation of the items in the wallet section of the skills tab.

Fixed controller navigation of dropdown lists in the options screen.

Fixed an issue where the controller’s left thumbstick was moving the mouse cursor around while playing minigames.

Fixed an issue where using the face buttons to aim shots in Journey of the Prairie King on the controller would sometimes cause the shots to go in the wrong direction and cause the player to get stuck shooting.

Fixed chest color picker buttons being selectable if the color picker isn’t shown. Other changes Various copyediting, improved text, tweaked sprites, and tweaked map tiles.

Made some optimizations that may improve performance on some machines/platforms or in some cases.

Improved many translations and fixed missing font characters in Korean.

Changed midnight from 12:00 to 0:00 in Japanese.

Added an open sprite to the fridge.

Adjusted the mail received after collapsing to more accurately reflect timeline changes in the game.

Adjusted a dialogue option in Penny’s 2-heart event to be more considerate of George’s perspective.

Removed the Junimo Note/Community Center Button from non-inventory screens.

Improved Elliott’s cabin interior design a bit.

Items found in the trash now pop out of the trash instead of going directly into your inventory.

Updated credits.

In single-player, the mines now reset as soon as you leave instead of waiting for the next 10-minute update.

NPCs now destroy trees in their path (and will trample wild tree seeds underfoot).

NPCs now close their eyes and do a sleep pose when they go to bed.

Players now close their eyes when they go to bed.

Penny no longer randomly reveals Pam’s taste for alcoholic items.

Fish sold to Willy are now resold in his own shop (fish are no longer sold at Pierre’s).

Tweaked hoed dirt color on the beach in fall.

Made David’s cage look more appropriate for guinea pigs.

Reduced splash effect of small cosmetic debris to make it easier to distinguish splash of actual items.

Added animation when digging through trash.

Adjusted sound made when picking up forageables, eggs, etc.

Added changes for modders.

Added log for unexpected network disconnects (in a separate DisconnectLogs folder).

The ordering of the items on the collections page is now consistent between languages. Fixes for gameplay Dismissing a letter with unclaimed items now automatically picks up the items.

You can no longer activate the Statue of Uncertainty if you haven’t met the level requirements.

You no longer take damage from monsters while passing out at 2am.

Fixed various exploits, including… opening the journal while fishing paused time but still caught fish; opening the journal while dying skipped the death event and prevented losing items; you could use an incorrect item in some cases (like using a wallpaper to obtain the Galaxy Sword, incubate a dinosaur egg, or when crafting); you could predict the mushroom level pattern in the mines; you couldn’t be damaged while the eat confirmation prompt was up in multiplayer; right-clicking a fishing rod attachment in the inventory reset its durability; using glitches to leave the spa while in swimming mode would result in infinite energy/health regen; you could obtain up to 109 statues of perfection by storing each one in a cabin’s inventory chest; items of different qualities could be combined into one stack when buying from Pierre; you could sell items to Pierre’s at an upgraded price (e.g. Salmonberries with the Bear’s Knowledge perk) and buy them back at their normal price. He now resells them at the same price he paid.

Fixed players getting stuck… if you cast a fishing rod just after opening a treasure chest in the mines; in the blocking pose when you use a sword’s special ability in rare cases; on top of a mine ladder if multiple ladders were spawned; in the traveling merchant’s cart when dismounting from a horse in some cases (or getting your horse stuck that way); on top of Abigail when playing the minigame in her two-heart event.

Fixed rare issue where no ladder would spawn on a mine floor.

Fixed monsters spawning too close to the start of a floor in the mines.

Fixed mummies dealing damage while downed.

Fixed invisible, interactable elevators on treasure floors of the Skull Cavern.

Fixed various issues where using bombs could cause items to spawn at the main player’s current location instead of the location where the bomb was placed (e.g. artifacts found via secret notes, fruit tree items, giant crops, mystic rocks, hardwood, crystals, and cave grass).

Fixed issue where weeds could be spawned on the tile directly beneath the elevator in the mines.

Fixed objects on the farm sometimes skipping their daily updates, which could cause issues like crops surviving a day into Winter or batches of crops not maturing at the same rate.

Fixed various cases where an entire stack of held items was incorrectly consumed.

Fixed certain artifacts not spawning as intended.

Fixed cooking ingredients spread between your inventory and fridge not correctly counted together.

Fixed issue where leveling up would incorrectly affect the related skill for the rest of the day (i.e. common trees wouldn’t drop seeds after leveling up foraging).

Fixed artifacts appearing on grass after winter turns to spring.

Fixed bug when getting a JojaMart membership shortly after completing the Community Center.

Fixed weed item obtained from breaking a mushroom seed or shaking a mushroom tree.

Fixed Livin’ Off the Land announcing the start of blackberry season on the wrong date.

Fixed certain placeable items being placeable on tiles occupied by other furniture.

Fixed a few missing boundary tiles in certain areas, including in the Stardew Valley Fair.

Fixed player’s fishing level and bait not taken into account for the wait time if the first nibble was missed.

Fixed Tiller profession bonus sometimes not applied to combined foraged and grown grape stacks.

Fixed Prospector profession not applied to rocks destroyed in the mines.

Fixed forage sometimes spawning out of bounds.

Fixed removing tappers from trees in certain ways making them become un-choppable.

Fixed fishing cast distance not determined when the bobber hits the water (previously set at the end of the cast).

Fixed TV weather forecast not always matching actual weather.

Fixed Queen of Sauce sometimes airing a new recipe on the Wednesday before it’s scheduled on the following Sunday.

Fixed Queen of Sauce repeatedly airing the Stir Fry episode at the end of year 2 and the beginning of year 3.

Fixed players playing a minigame at 2am not properly quitting the minigame and passing out.

Fixed players able to continue fishing or charging tools past 2am.

Fixed giant crops growing in a noticeable pattern.

Fixed discrepancy between an item’s shown health recovery and the actual recovery when consumed.

Fixed Chicken Statue (furniture) being stackable with the Chicken Statue (artifact).

Fixed issue where players could still take damage and die while warping with an obelisk or return scepter.

Fixed issue where ore/mineral veins destroyed with a bomb outside of the mine would only drop stone.

Fixed issue where going to bed early caused machines to process more quickly overnight. (Machines previously processed 100 minutes per hour slept; they now only do so between 2am and 6am, and the remaining time slept will be processed at the normal daytime rate of 60 mins/hour.)

Fixed issue where harvesting a tapped mushroom tree in winter would cause it to not produce again until mid-Spring, rather than Spring 1.

Fixed issue where snow yams and winter root could be dug up in the desert in winter.

Fixed lopsided bee house flower range.

Fixed some Witch Swamp and Mutant Bug Lair water tiles not correctly marked as water, causing inconsistent fish quality in those areas.

Fixed issue where entering a house the moment an NPC passes through a door would close the door on top of the NPC, causing them to get stuck.

Fixed issue where fruit trees wouldn’t grow if there was a monster or other NPC near them overnight.

Fixed issue where closing a mine chest with the OK button while your inventory was full destroyed the item; instead the item is now dropped. Fixes for player interaction You can now collect Lost Books even if your inventory is full.

Fixed horses being unmountable if they’re very close to a pet.

Fixed being able to trash items from the crafting menu even though the trash can is invisible.

Fixed answering dialogues on a small screen causing the cursor to interact with the toolbar.

Fixed interacting with objects in the world while holding an item sometimes causing both the interaction and object to be used at the same time.

Fixed interacting with a fireplace sometimes not toggling it.

Fixed interacting with objects so that objects behind the character are longer interacted when the character is facing upwards.

Fixed interacting with a trash can on horseback simultaneously dismounting the horse and searching the trash (now just dismounts).

Fixed issue where players couldn’t harvest or pick up items by clicking and holding the tool button with a melee weapon or scythe in hand.

Fixed issue where attempting to charge an upgraded watering can to the left of a body of water on the farm would prevent the farmer from charging it.

Fixed unable to fill water can from the left side of the water trough in the greenhouse.

Fixed issue where depositing ore into two nearby furnaces could activate both of them.

Fixed large rotated furniture being placeable on top of tables, causing them to disappear.

Fixed issue where players could move while warping out of the Witch’s Swamp.

Fixed issue where players couldn’t push through farm animals in some cases if they were offset by half a tile.

Fixed issue where interactable furniture like fireplaces couldn’t be picked up with left-click when standing close to them and holding a non-tool item.

Fixed issue where it was hard to click on NPCs if you went into a festival while holding a placeable item.

Fixed crawling-stage babies in the crib not being interactable.

Fixed minor issue where you could cause the farmer to stop shaking during a tool charge by pressing a movement key.

Fixed being able to interact with NPCs when your farmer is set to be immobile. (For example, this prevents you from trying to gift your spouse a second gift immediately after kissing them and getting stuck in an erroneous animation frame.)

Fixed opened gates orphaned by destroying the fence post they’re attached to not blocking movement.

Fixed wild tree seed placement cursor not accounting for seed-placeable rules.

Fixed crab pot placement cursor always green, even if an invalid placement tile is selected.

Fixed palm trees not shaking and dropping leaf debris when interacted in winter.

Fixed the “Warrior” option not being selectable during Sebastian’s 6-heart event in Korean.

Fixed being able to use the dagger while bathing.

Fixed museum reward collection menu not dismissable using the exit hotkey.

Fixed museum donation screen issue where panning the camera would cause the cursor to scroll off of UI elements.

Fixed issue where watering a small tree sapling played a scythe sound.

Fixed issue where hitting a fence that has a torch on it would destroy the torch instead of dropping it. Fixes for festivals, events, and quests Dismissing a quest letter no longer discards the quest. (It’s now added to your quest log to avoid permanently missing out on quests.)

You can no longer place objects at the beach while the Night Market is occurring.

Removed invisible trees from festivals.

Fixed exploit where you could pause time when the night market sub was ascending/descending to skip the wait time.

Fixed exploit where you could watch the night market mermaid show while time was paused (the show now pauses too).

Fixed exploit where you could fulfill the requirements for a gathering quest by taking items out of a chest one-by-one.

Fixed players getting stuck on doors or placed objects during cutscenes in some cases.

Fixed players getting stuck in Harvey’s 8-heart event if it was triggered when leaving his bedroom.

Fixed players getting stuck in Harvey’s 10-heart event if a train came by.

Fixed introductions quest not considering Willy done after you meet him to receive the fishing rod.

Fixed Mr. Qi’s Challenge not considered complete if you fulfilled the conditions before getting his letter.

Fixed the egg in Lewis’ truck not being accessible during the egg hunt.

Fixed time not passing for machines inside of farm buildings during festivals.

Fixed players getting trapped in the hospital until the festival starts if they were knocked out for the first time on a festival day.

Fixed time passing during festivals not reflecting when the player(s) started the festivals.

Fixed some out-of-season items appearing as targets for item delivery quests.

Fixed bug limiting which NPC would request gathering, slay monsters, or fishing quests.

Fixed Help Wanted quests not reflecting that they pay 3x the market value, instead of 2x.

Fixed occasional spacing issues with the messages on the daily quest board.

Fixed Robin sometimes thanking you for the wrong item when completing a billboard quest.

Fixed winning festival events not counting towards farm’s total earnings.

Fixed Penny’s 6-heart event not triggering after purchasing the Community Upgrade.

Fixed Sam’s 8-heart event being silent if you skipped his 2-heart event.

Fixed “A Winter Mystery” quest not triggering if exiting the farm from the bottom tile of the exit to the bus stop. Fixes for shops and shipping Fixed merchants refilling limited-stock items when you reopen their shops.

Fixed traveling merchant sometimes having the same item for sale for two different prices.

Fixed items bought from shops being sellable at a different price than produced/grown versions.

Fixed issue where honey would sometimes sell for more than expected.

Fixed pressing Alt + Enter while buying from Pierre destroying the held item.

Fixed selling animals not counting towards farm’s total earnings.

Fixed issue where you couldn’t buy animals while Robin was upgrading the pertinent building. Fixes for NPCs Fixed several cases where NPC dialogues were out of sync with the actual state of the game world (e.g. saying the wrong dialogue in bed).

Fixed issue where villagers could get stuck doing their daily schedules late into the night after a festival.

Fixed issue where Vincent could get stuck on a flower barrel during the flower dance.

Fixed issue that prevented some villagers from hanging out with one another in town on certain days.

Fixed various issues related to naming horses.

Fixed various bugs caused by giving a villager’s name to a horse, pet, or child.

Fixed friendship-related achievements not properly triggering as soon as the conditions are met.

Fixed various friendship-related bugs and inconsistencies, including 10-heart events being unlockable without a bouquet.

Fixed NPCs reacting incorrectly to certain gifted items.

Fixed issue where gifts couldn’t be given to the dwarf if their dialogue was exhausted for the day.

Fixed Abigail visiting the farmer on the same day as her 8-heart event.

Fixed Bouncer just saying “Hi.” instead of his unique line.

Fixed Bouncer not accepting the club card if you’ve already exhausted his dialogue for the day.

Fixed Demetrius plowing through bushes by the fountain in summer.

Fixed Dwarf always responding negatively to items it feels neutral about.

Fixed Dwarf not liking cave carrots, despite having dialogue which suggests otherwise.

Fixed Emily’s four-heart event unlockable at night.

Fixed Gus offering Bread as dish of the day (he already sells it as part of his normal shop stock).

Fixed Henchman dialogue box showing a friendship jewel.

Fixed Krobus secret note event not triggered if riding a horse.

Fixed Krobus not keeping silent on Fridays when accepting gifts.

Fixed Leah’s summer schedule causing her to walk into the water and get stuck there for the rest of the day.

Fixed Penny not having her own introductory line.

Fixed Penny talking about the sound of rain on the roof of her trailer after the community upgrade is built.

Fixed Penny talking about living in a trailer after the community upgrade is built.

Fixed Pierre talking about time off after the Community Center has been restored.

Fixed Shane sending two recipes at 3 hearts. (The second is now sent at 7 hearts as intended.)

Fixed Welwick saying two different things on the same day.

Fixed free gift at the Night Market being available every ten minutes instead of once a day.

Fixed buggy interaction with Mayor Lewis when getting a Joja membership before starting the Community Center.

Fixed townsfolk sending players the wrong cooking recipes for their current friendship level.

Fixed villagers you’re already dating still accepting bouquets from you.

Fixed a rare crash when attacking “slimes in love”.

Fixed attacking a rock crab with a pickaxe not dealing damage after its shell is broken.

Fixed issue where villagers that respond differently depending on their current location will no longer say those location specific lines when talked to again later.

Fixed spouse continuing their ongoing dialogue after being interrupted with giving you a Stardrop.

Fixed most cases of crawling-stage babies waking up in the crib at the start of the day. (They’ll now spend longer trying to find a non-crib position before giving up.)

Fixed NPCs sometimes detecting players rummaging through their trash or private possessions from a different location.

Fixed NPCs saying something upon entering an area (e.g. Pam entering the Saloon) doing so if you’re watching an event. Fixes for multiplayer Farmhands’ spouses now move around, run their daily schedules, and react to their spouses like they should.

Farmhands now return to their own porches after a festival, instead of the main farmer’s porch.

Players can no longer give quest items as gifts to other players.

You can now connect to the host via IP while they’re in the process of loading the game.

Fixed an issue where if a server was shut down on the same day a remote player had leveled up overnight, the level up would not be applied until the following night upon save load.

Fixed rearranging the museum in multiplayer showing a message that the player donated a new item.

Fixed farmhands not seeing the notification that a train is approaching.

Fixed players stuck if a bundle is completed while they’re on a tile that becomes unwalkable after the room gets renovated.

Fixed issue where a spouse could get stuck in a farmhand’s cabin after divorce. Save files that already have this issue will be fixed after the first night.

Fixed bundles button visible on the inventory screen for farmhands that had missed a bundle completion cutscene.

Fixed issue where you couldn’t interact with something behind another player (e.g. to talk to an NPC).

Fixed farmhands seeing bundles for completed areas when looking at the bundles menu.

Fixed farmhands unable to pick up lost books if the host has a menu open.

Fixed married NPCs saying marriage-specific lines to players who aren’t their spouse while they’re on their married schedules.

Fixed the door frame from Robin’s construction animation not properly removed for remote clients after construction is done.

Fixed messages like the one about spreading weeds only shown for the host player.

Fixed clicking without dragging with the slingshot consuming ammo but firing nothing.

Fixed Kent sometimes missing from clients’ festivals.

Fixed players that collapse in multiplayer seeing the screen briefly flash, showing them in bed.

Fixed fishing rod cast sound affected by other players’ casts.

Fixed fishing rod animation not properly synchronised when clicking and holding to recast.

Fixed issue where Lupini would only stop selling a painting if the host player was the one to buy it.

Fixed issue where horses could lose their hats in multiplayer.

Fixed issue where farmhands couldn’t activate the Dark Shrine of Night Terrors.

Fixed issue where monsters wouldn’t move while host was watching an event or getting knocked out.

Fixed various issues related to child placement and multiplayer synchronization.

Fixed issue where light sources from disconnected farmhands wouldn’t get cleaned up.

Fixed issue where animals in barns built by farmhands in multiplayer were unable to breed.

Fixed issue where completing a Vault bundle wouldn’t send a global chat message in multiplayer.

Fixed issue where the Witch event would create a void egg for each logged-in player.

Fixed issue where items shipped, minerals found, recipes cooked, fish caught, and artifacts found during a multiplayer session could be forgotten if a client disconnected before the end of the day.

Fixed several bugs relating to Mummy behavior and multiplayer sync.

Fixed crash after eating a Maki Roll while playing in French.

Fixed Prehistoric Tibia and Amphibian Fossil not appearing in the forest (or anywhere) while playing in Spanish.

Fixed Wild Plums listed as forage instead of fruit in non-English languages.

Fixed sleep stamina recovery being based on the last player who went to bed (now tracked separately for each player).

Fixed baby slimes in the mines destroying rocks on contact if a non-host player killed the big slime.

Fixed various multiplayer data sync issues.

Fixed time slowing for all players when the host is in the mine (no longer slows at all in multiplayer).

Fixed missing tools in multiplayer not always being recovered.

Fixed various issues related to pets in multiplayer.

Fixed remote players not properly showing jump/jitter animations during emotes or horse mounting/dismounting.

Fixed the host player seeing flashes or feeling controller rumbles from bombs in other locations.

Fixed player getting stuck on the “Waiting for players” check after a festival if another player joined at the same time.

Fixed Joja purchase form not reflecting upgrades bought by other players. Fixes for visual or cosmetic issues Items that come in various colors (like tulips) now show their proper color in the item received pop-up.

The mouse cursor is now hidden in scenes that lock user input.

The lighting in the Secret Woods now changes more consistently with the rest of the world as time passes through the day.

Lit furniture placed on top of tables will now properly light upon nightfall.

Fixed various visual map issues, including… various tile issues in the Mines and Skull Cavern; glow from certain lamps in the town interiors tilemap bleeding into adjacent tiles in the tilesheet; incorrect corner edge tile used inside the walls in mine level 6; incorrect grass tiling under the fence on the bottom of the mountain path to town, and missing tile on the tree near that location; incorrect tiles in the Flower Festival; a missing stone tile under the JojaMart sign in town; visual issue with the kitchen floor tile; visual bugs with the eyes of the statue in the secret woods; visual issues with hat mouse’s house; artwork of the Bulletin Board in the Community Center not lining up with the walls around it; mismatched walls behind the plant and picture frame in the hallway between Alex and George and Evelyn’s rooms; mismatched wall with the power outlet for George’s TV; look of the carpet under Sam’s bed; incorrect shadowing on some tiles in the mines on floor 7 and 14; Secret Woods statue eyes staying red after activation until the season changes or you reload the save.

Fixed various text display issues, including… various typos; various line wrapping issues in dialogue boxes; line wrapping issue when leaving the feast of the winter star; line wrapping issue in tooltips for boots, rings, and melee weapons with long names; extra space at the bottom of tooltips for edible items that don’t grant any health; spacing issues in bulletin board request text; one of Haley’s lines having a blank dialogue page; certain items with long names causing tooltips to word wrap incorrectly; stardrop message easter eggs incorrectly appending the favorite thing after the special text.

Fixed various sprite issues, including… layering issues (e.g. when the farmer is facing upwards while using some tools, or bushes drawn over chests); character sprite coloration issues; some monsters having two shadows (affected Ghosts, Dust Sprites, and Bugs); Bouncer trying to face the player in some cases, resulting in an invalid sprite; Linus starting some days slightly clipped into a wall; Maru reverting to her plain clothes after her event in the clinic; Penny’s hair missing some pixels when she’s sitting on the bench in town; player hat rendered incorrectly in the inventory at night time; player with an item raised above their head rendering with hands lowered in some specific cases; player sprite rendered incorrectly after collapsing while in a bathing suit; player sprite facing upwards after interacting with a child or festival NPC from above; player ‘wiggling nose’ animation issue when casting or reeling in a fish; player eye color drawn incorrectly when reeling in a fish; player sprite flickering to invalid animation frame when tapping a movement key while aiming the fishing rod; kissing your spouse in multiplayer sometimes showing an incorrect idle frame (sometimes facing the wrong direction); various issues related to animations played as part of an NPC’s daily schedule; the light halo overlay on outdoor lamps sorting incorrectly at some positions.

Fixed Penny washing dishes too far from the sink.

Fixed issue where rebinding keys would cause the game to display a blank options screen instead of properly prompting the player to press a key.

Fixed switching toolbars causing incorrect animations to play in multiplayer.

Fixed various issues related to the frogs that sometimes spawn on rainy days.

Fixed ancient seed not visible in inventory.

Fixed edible items that don’t grant energy displaying the poisonous icon in tooltip.

Fixed being able to click title menu buttons before they’re visible.

Fixed visual issues when swapping toolbars away or onto light sources.

Fixed some dialogue boxes being positioned incorrectly.

Fixed issue where hovering over the dialogue friendship jewel would show a friendship level tooltip, even if the jewel wasn’t currently visible (e.g. when answering a question).

Fixed visual seams appearing in Junimo Kart.

Fixed visual bug in the character’s health bar when their health is low.

Fixed screen fading out twice when using Robin’s building related functions.

Fixed resizing the window below the minimum size causing black bars on screen.

Fixed resizing the window or adjusting zoom resetting the scrollbar position on the options screen.

Fixed social tab showing one gift given if you gave two gifts that week plus a birthday present.

Fixed minor visual bug when switching between the “Host” and “Join” tabs in the co-op screen.

Fixed non-centered text alignment in the header of Robin’s build menu.

Fixed the host player seeing light sources from Ghosts in the mines, even while not in the mines.

Fixed purchasing stacks of player-sold items from Pierre not visibly reducing the stack available.

Fixed lighting in the mine changed as soon as you start going down a ladder, instead of after loading the next level.

Fixed screen briefly fading to black during Grandpa’s evaluation.

Fixed players sometimes getting stuck on a black screen during weddings.

Fixed pulling the last piece of hay out of a hopper not making it display as empty.

Fixed several issues with weather debris displaying incorrectly.

Fixed issue where white or black customization colors would cause the HSV sliders to show invalid numbers upon using the Shrine of Illusion.

Fixed visual issues with the cutscenes while riding the bus.

Fixed issue where holding ‘up’ while taking the bus back from the desert would cause the camera to pan during the cutscene.

Fixed trees planted in the desert showing their snow-covered sprites in winter.

Fixed issue where player animations weren’t properly looping during events.

Fixed issue where Journey of the Prairie King showed -1 lives after losing all of your lives.

Fixed issue in Robin’s menu where the Deluxe Barn’s description overlapped the materials list.

Fixed minigames / cutscenes not always centered when the game is zoomed out.

Fixed the order of recipes in the Collections menu and the kitchen stove menu not matching.

Fixed weather debris clumped up after playing a minigame.

Fixed alignment of several UI elements in Calico Jack minigame.

Fixed falling leaves in the Secret Woods not showing their seasonal variants in fall.

Fixed campfire lighting misaligned.

Fixed map showing the player in the mines when they’re in the Skull Cavern.

Fixed menu backgrounds not shown in the Community Center bundles menu.

Fixed the map’s location label partly rendered off-screen in some cases.

Fixed white borders sometimes drawn on pieces of debris/dropped items.

Fixed mouse cursor not showing gift icon when gifting items to an NPC you’re meeting for the first time.

Fixed mouse cursor showing “talk to” when hovering over NPCs during non-interactable events.

Fixed issue where harvesting from a crab pot while your inventory was full would result in multiple ‘inventory full’ messages without the red ‘X’.

Fixed crab pots positioned/rendered over tiles they should be being drawn behind.

Fixed issue where opening a door would briefly show a ghost door.

Fixed windows in barns, coops, and spouse rooms providing light on rainy days or when it’s dark out.

Fixed inconsistent particle effect when you right-click vs left-click to sell in the shop.

Fixed digging up an artifact spot in the rain leaving a dry spot.

Fixed hoeing in the desert when it’s raining elsewhere leaving a wet spot.

Fixed outdoor garden pots not showing watered sprite when it’s raining.

Fixed the health bar ‘bleeding’ at low health values if the health bar isn’t currently being drawn or if the screen is currently fading. Other bug fixes All mine songs now show up in the Jukebox list.

Fixed crash on startup if no audio output device is detected.

Fixed resolution issues for some players.

Fixed music not properly playing at the start of a new day.

Fixed Junimos not behaving properly after completing the community center.

Fixed issue where other players could affect the music that’s playing in the mines.

Fixed various bugs caused by simultaneous buffs and debuffs.

Improved confusing error if certain game files are missing.

Fixed issue where players wouldn’t get museum achievements until the next time they donated something themselves.

Fixed Master Angler achievement awarded before catching all fish.

Fixed issue where the music in Leah’s house didn’t stop after leaving her house.

Fixed issue where the wallpaper and flooring would shift rooms as you upgraded your house.

Fixed skipping an event sometimes making the player wait on a black screen for a while.

Fixed placing a bomb and leaving the screen before it explodes causing a buggy sound effect.

Fixed options menu being scrollable while a dropdown list is active.

Fixed an issue where a female character’s pants could have their color changed to black during a wedding ceremony.

Fixed issue where you’d need to click twice to clear the dialogue that appeared after falling down a mineshaft.

Fixed issue where hotkeys (like opening the inventory) triggered after sending a chat message.

Fixed issue where dialogue couldn’t be advanced using keyboard inputs.

Fixed issue where the music would sometimes briefly play again after you had turned the volume down.

Fixed issue where rebinding the menu key closed the options menu.

Fixed Prairie King game over screen only accepting input every 1.5 seconds.

Fixed Prairie King music overlapping if you use the zombie powerup multiple times in quick succession.

Fixed mouse repositioned when clicking HUD zoom buttons, making it harder to zoom in/out multiple times.

Fixed issue where loading a save would play the furnace and fireplace sounds.

Fixed volume levels not properly applied when connecting to a game as a farmhand.

Fixed rare crash or invisible grass caused by grass sizes becoming invalid.

Quelle: ConcernedApe

Bildquelle: ConcernedApe