My Time at Sandrock Hotfix hat auch Quests und neue Teile der Lokalisation im Gepäck

Pathea Games hat wie angekündigt einen weiteren My Time at Sandrock Hotfix in dieser Woche zur Verfügung gestellt. Das neue Update tut allerdings mehr als nur einige Fehler zu beheben. Es fügt dem Spiel auch einige neue Inhalte – darunter Quests – hinzu. Der Patch erweitert zudem die deutsche und italienische Lokalisation.

Kürzlich ist für My Time at Sandrock mit dem Logan Strikes Back das erste umfangreiche Contentupdate erschiennen. Einige Lokalisationen sind allerdings nicht mit dem Update vollständig verfügbar gewesen. Ein externes Unternehmen ist für die Übersetzungen verantwortlich und konnte diese im Vorfeld nicht zur Verfügung stellen. Ob mit dem Update der Content vom Update nun vollständig lokalisiert ist geht nicht aus den Patchnotes hervor. Ich habe einen kurzen Blick in meinen Spielstand geworfen. Die neuen Missionen sind, so weit ich diese bisher spielen konnte, nun jedenfalls übersetzt. Sowohl Haupt- als auch Nebenmissionen.

My Time at Sandrock Hotfix vom 08. September 2022 Patchnotes

Added:

Added new quests, Pet Detective and Mystical Investigations

Added tutorial for the Running of Yakmel and Winter Solstice events

Added the ability to eat BBQ food cooked by NPCs on the Winter Solstice.

Added some German and Italian localizations

Adjusted the letter time to 3 days during the quest, Cheery Conspiracy

Adjusted & Optimized:

Optimized reminders for holidays

Optimized the performance consumption of the minimap

Optimized door collision in Paradise Lost Ruins

Optimized hand holding, now you can hold hands while standing

Optimized door collision in Paradise Lost Ruins

Increased the frequency of terrain updates to resolve an issue where trees and rocks could not be broken

Fixed:

Fixed some voiceovers

Fixed low FPS in winter city

Fixed an issue where the Civil Business follow-up quests were not triggering and the Civil Corps Commission Board feature could not be unlocked

Fixed several triggers in the quest, Buckin‘ Bronco, to avoid conflict with the tent of the Day of Memories

Fixed a bug where Kid wouldn’t go to his room in the Blue Moon Saloon

Fixed an issue where the player’s stance would overlap with Ri-an’s stance when in the Game Center in the quest, Opportunities Abound

Fixed an issue where Quest – The Kidnapping and Relapse would conflict

Fixed an issue where Owen’s overhead information was abnormal after completing the quest, Lost Tourist

Fixed an issue that a table was unexpectedly showing on in the fireside meeting

Fixed an issue that caused the Masquerade Ball Mask and some gear to appear in odd positions when worn at the same time

Fixed an issue where simple circuits required to assemble some machines were incorrectly shown as switchboards

Fixed an issue where the upgraded game center would incorrectly show in other old saves

Fixed an issue where player homes could fail to load

Fixed an issue where the X was on Fang’s shoulder and could not be interacted with in some missions

Fixed an issue that caused Justice’s overhead information to be hidden when riding a horse

Fixed target lock bug

Fixed issue with incorrect roof items‘ position in home edit mode

Fixed an issue where the ability to show/hide encyclopedia prop descriptions was not working correctly

Fixed an issue where some items were shown repeatedly when viewing the output of the Recycler.

Fixed a mismatch between the number of quests required and the number of quick crafts in some quests

Fixed an issue that caused the player’s skin color to change when using the Randomize feature in Pablo’s Parlor

Fixed an issue where clicking the back button would not exit the inspection UI

Fixed an issue where the vision system could report an error when monsters were removed

Fixed an issue where the donation UI would cause a crash

Fixed a freezing issue with the mailbox interface

Fixed an issue where playing/dating in French would cause a freeze

Fixed an issue with the Refiner UI reporting errors in controller mode

Fixed some issues causing the winter snow to appear in the wrong scenes

Quelle: Pathea Games via Steam; abgerufen am 09. September 2022, 14:00 Uhr

Bildquelle: Pathea Games