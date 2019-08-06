Forza Motorsport 7 August Update bringt den Porsche GT4 Clubsport

Entwickler Turn10 hat Details und ein Video zum Forza Motorsport 7 August Update veröffentlicht. Dieses wird ab dem 06. August zur Verfügung stehen – erscheint also im Laufe des heutigen Tages. Es ist das finale Update für das Rennspiel. Knapp zwei Jahre nach Veröffentlichung stellt Turn10 die Arbeit an dem Spiel ein, um sich auf ein neues Projekt zu konzentrieren.

Auch mit dem Forza Motorsport 7 August Update kommt wieder ein kostenloses Auto. Ihr dürft euch auf den 2019 Porsche #4 Porsche Motorsport 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport freuen.

Darüber hinaus erhalten die Forza Race Regulations mit Disqualifikationen ein neues Feature. Wird mit FRR (Forza Race Regulations) gespielt kommt es zur Disqualifikation, wenn 12 Sekunden Strafe angesammelt wurden. Dies passiert augenblicklich und automatisch. Bevor ein Spieler disqualifiziert wird, erhält er bei 10 Sekunden angesammelter Strafzeit eine Warnung. Bei 12 Sekunden wird disqualifiziert und der Spieler bekommt eine entsprechende Meldung. Betroffene Spieler kehren in den Auswahlbildschirm zurück.

In Rennen zeigt das Mini Leaderboard künftig die Distanz zwischen Fahrzeugen in Sekunden an. Bevorzugt ihr die alte Variante (Fuß oder Meter), könnt ihr dies über die HUD Optionen einstellen. Nutzt ihr den Zuschauermodus, könnt ihr dank dem Update FRR Informationen im Ticker sehen.

Fixed an issue where a player would receive a Track Cut penalty on a turn extension where they lost time on a lap.

Fixed an issue where, if a player joined an FRR-enabled lobby and then spectates the race, the Penalty Time would not update for the spectator unless that race earns another penalty.

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where, in a cycled car hopper, players who were in Spectate when switching to the next race would appear in the lobby and not be forced into a valid car, thus delaying the loading of the lobby into the race.

Fixed an issue where players could edit a locked tune by setting a race’s minimum PI restriction higher than the stock PI.

Players can no longer set FRR ruleset in a private MP lobby when game type is set to Drift.

Fixed an exploit where players could download a tune, then enter the Body Kit menu, remove the tune, select the “revert to last used tune tile” and reset the PI without removing the tune.

Fixed an exploit where, in a public MP hopper, players could highlight the body kit from the Body Kit menu, allow the lobby countdown timer to start the race, in order to have the body kit installed but PI to remain stock.

Fixed an issue where, in a private MP lobby with multiple driver groups, the host received the incorrect braking line if another player joined and changed driver groups and cars/class.

CARS

Renamed the 2008 Porsche #7 Penske Racing RS Spyder Evo to the 2008 Porsche RS Spyder Evo.

Removed race team markers from base livery of 2008 Porsche RS Spyder Evo.

Renamed the 1973 Porsche #6 Penske Sunoco 917/30 Can-Am Spyder to the 1973 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder.

Removed livery and sponsor logos from the 1973 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder.