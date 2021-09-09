My Time at Portia: Update für Konsolenversionen steht zur Verfügung

Pathea Games hat angekündigt, dass das umfangreiche Update für die My Time at Portia Konsolenversionen zur Verfügung steht. Damit kommt das Spiel auch auf Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One auf den Stand des März-Builds der PC-Version. Mit dem Update gibt es nicht nur eine ganze Reihe von Fehlerbehebungen, sondern auch neue Features und Inhalte. Darunter neue Quests in denen NPCs wie Tody, Higgings und Tuss eine Rolle spielen und neuer Content für einige Romanzen. Zur Riege der NPCs stößt Mason neu dazu.

My Time at Portia Konsolenupdate Changelog

New Features

§ New quests involving Tody, Higgins, Huss & Tuss, and more… (These are available once the main story has been completed.)

§ New romance content for some characters that did not have unique content before

§ A new NPC – Mason will be coming to live in Portia with his own quests and stories to tell. He also arrives after the main story has been completed.

§ Added additional side quests

§ Added new content for the Portia Times

§ Added an icon for the player’s home on the map.

§ Added ten more levels to the Deepest Ruin

§ Added a new weapon, ‚Golden Staff‘, as a reward for going through the Deepest Ruin

§ Added the side mission to get the Monkey King clothing set

§ Added a new hairstyle

Bug Fixes

§ Optimized Alice’s behavior on the Flower Shop Sign quest

§ Fixed an issue where the Chamber of Commerce’s ranking settlement was incorrect

§ Fixed the error that could cause the Shining Apple quest not to trigger

§ Fixed the display position of the Electric Furnace output

§ Fixed the oversaturated appearance of Albert’s child

§ Fixed issues with machines making incorrect items

§ Fixed the issue of the game crashing when the player triggers A Cup of Melancholy and Beauty is Hard Work quests at the same time

§ Fixed the issue of the target updating incorrectly during Ginger’s Tests of Marriage quest

§ Fixed the issue of the mini game triggering incorrectly when you go on a date with Gust

§ Fixed the issue of the camera passing through after player takes a photo of the restaurant and entrance to the Collapsed Wasteland

§ Fixed Nora’s icon

§ Fixed an issue where NPCs would occasionally not participate in events

§ Fixed an issue where players would be stuck after festival events, dating and exploring the Haunted Cave

§ Fixed an issue where Dee-dee Transport could not be controlled when closing the map

§ Fixed an issue with Cotton Llamas getting stuck in front of doors

§ Fixed dates being interrupted

§ Adjusted the location and size of the store icon

§ Fixed the bug where gift shops at festivals/competitions have no icons

§ Fixed the bug where some items have incorrect production times in the factory

§ Fixed the bug where the camera direction of the mission Sophie’s Basket is incorrect

§ If the player kicks trees whilst holding their baby, the baby will be sent home

§ Fixed the bug where the player may not have the option to interact with their spouse.

§ Fixed the bug where weapons may disappear

§ Fixed the bug where the image on the Advertisement Sign becomes blurred

§ Fixed the bug where Gust’s palette vanishes during the animation of him painting

§ Fixes for audio and text throughout the game

§ Other minor bug fixes and optimizations

Quelle: Pathea Games via Reddit

Bildquelle: Pathea Games