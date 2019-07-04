Forza Motorsport 7: Entwicklung wird nach dem August Update eingestellt

Seit der Veröffentlichung im Oktober 2017 hat Forza Motorsport 7 monatlich Contentupdates erhalten. Diese brachten zahlreiche neue Features und Inhalte in das Rennspiel. Nach fast zwei Jahren ist damit nun bald Schluss.

Brian Ekberg von Turn 10 hat sich jüngst zur Zukunft von Forza Motorsport 7 geäußert. Die Entwicklung des Spiels endet mit der Fertigstellung des kommenden August Updates. Mit diesem kommen Renndisqualifikationen, zu denen die Entwickler kommenden Monat mehr preisgeben möchten.

Während ihr auf das August Update noch ein paar Wochen warten müsst, steht das Juli Update bereits zur Verfügung. Dieses verbessert das Forza Race Regulations Feature (FRR), welches kürzlich in Spiel kam. Im Fokus stehen dabei diesen Monat vermeidbare Berührungen. Unten findet ihr die Patchnotes zum Juli Update.

Forza Motorsport 7 July 2019 Update Release Notes

This month’s update includes work on Forza Race Regulations features, as well as UI and localization updates. For more information on the Forza Race Regulations updates for July in the game, check out our full announcement on FM.net.

Fixed an issue where, when assists were set to “Fuel & Tires”, the tire damage showed up in race, but fuel percentage did not.

End condition for Drift races is now set to “Number of Laps” by default (rather than “Time”).

In lap-based Drift events, scoring options is now set to “Bigger is Better” and “Compare Best Lap Scores” by default.

Fixed an issue where the Distance Ahead HUD display in Free Play would not display in a race with zero Drivatars.